EU's Rehn: Spanish bank aid terms subject to state-aid rules
June 12, 2012 / 10:15 AM / 5 years ago

EU's Rehn: Spanish bank aid terms subject to state-aid rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, France, June 12 (Reuters) - Conditions imposed on Spanish banks that receive financial aid will be subject to EU state-aid rules, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

“System wide and financial framework conditionality will include specific recommendations concerning financial sector supervision and regulatory requirements,” Rehn told lawmakers in the European Parliament.

“In addition, bank-specific conditionality subject to state-aid rules would be applied exclusively to the banks benefiting from the EFSF/ESM assistance,” he said. (Via Brussels newsroom, reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)

