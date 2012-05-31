Euro needs deeper European integration to survive - EU's Rehn

BRUSSELS, May 31 (Reuters) - Europe’s single currency must be supported by responsible fiscal policies and closer cooperation between countries in the euro zone to survive and prosper, the EU’s top economic official said on Thursday.

“We need a genuine stability culture and a much upgraded common capacity to contain common contagion,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a conference.

“This is the case, at least if we want to avoid a disintegration of the euro zone and instead make the euro succeed,” Rehn said.