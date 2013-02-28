EU's Rehn confident Italy will move forward

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn on Thursday backed Italy to find a way out of its political deadlock, and called for countries to stick with careful but steady fiscal consolidation.

Italy’s stunned political parties are searching for a way forward after the country’s inconclusive elections gave none of them a parliamentary majority, raising fears of prolonged instability and damage to its fiscal repair programme.

“We have confidence in the Italian institutions and in the ability of president Napolitano to swiftly charter a way forward,” Rehn said in speech at an event organised by think-tank Policy Network, and added it was important for the country to continue on the economic reform path.

Investors fear the strength of the vote for anti-austerity parties in Italy could weaken efforts to reform public finances and labor laws and damage the euro zone’s efforts to resolve its three-year old debt crisis.

Italy’s financing costs have risen sinec the vote, with 10-year government bond yields close to 5 percent.

Rehn also urged Britain to remain in the EU, saying it was in British interests to reform Europe rather than exit the bloc.

“If I were a British citizen, I would like my country to be in the heart of the midfield ... No one has ever scored a goal sitting on the bench,” Rehn said.