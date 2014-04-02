FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Estonia's Kallas to cover for EU's Rehn in top economic post
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Estonia's Kallas to cover for EU's Rehn in top economic post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 2 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Transport Commissioner Sim Kallas will stand in for Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, who takes a leave of absence to run for the European Parliament, the Commission said.

Kallas, 65, is a former prime minister, finance minister and central bank governor of Estonia and will stand in from next week until May 25.

Rehn will return to the Commission after the elections and, if he becomes a member of the European Parliament, is likely to stay on at the EU executive until the first sitting of the new parliament in July.

Kallas has worked for the European Commission since 2004. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
