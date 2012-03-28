FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU reaches deal to lower mobile roaming fees
March 28, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 6 years ago

EU reaches deal to lower mobile roaming fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission and the Parliament reached a preliminary deal to reform mobile phone roaming fees, allowing consumers to pay less for calls, texts and mobile internet when traveling abroad and hitting telecom industry profits.

The deal announced on Wednesday by the EU is expected to be approved by Parliament in May and take effect in July 2012.

The two sides compromised to set mobile roaming fees and the pace of their decline in the coming years in between the initial commission proposal and the harsher levels proposed by Parliament in February.

The reform also aims to increase competition by allowing consumers to choose a new mobile provider when they cross borders. In effect, the move creates a new market for roaming services instead of requiring people to use their home-country operator. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Claire Davenport)

