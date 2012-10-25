FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission to withhold development funds from Romania
October 25, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

EU Commission to withhold development funds from Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had proposed withholding development funds from Romania in order to protect the integrity of the European Union budget.

“The steps taken today are part of a regulated procedure to protect the financial interests of the EU and the way taxpayers’ money is used,” the bloc’s executive branch said in a statement.

An EU source said the amount to be withheld was about 500 million euros ($648 million), which was originally destined for transport, regional, economic development and environmental programmes in Romania. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)

