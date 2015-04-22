FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom seeks intergovernmental resolution to EU antitrust charges
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Gazprom seeks intergovernmental resolution to EU antitrust charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom rejected antitrust charges leveled against it on Wednesday by the European Union and said it expected the case to be resolved by undertakings between the EU and the Russian government.

“Gazprom considers the objections put forward by the European Commission to be unfounded,” it said in a statement, insisting that its pricing and other policies were in line with legislation.

“Gazprom expects the resolution of this situation in the framework of agreement, previously reached between the government of the Russian Federation and the European Commission to find an acceptable solution to the antitrust investigation on the intergovernmental level.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.