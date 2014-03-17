CORRECTED-EU sanctions list includes Russian commanders, Crimea PM

(Corrects Leonid Slutski's title in first paragraph to ... chairman of the Russian Duma's committee on the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) from ... Chairman of the Commonwealth of Independent States) BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - The list of officials subject to European Union sanctions includes three senior Russian commanders, the prime minister of Crimea, the chairman of the Russian Duma's committee on the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and other senior officials. The officials will be subject to EU visa bans and asset freezes. Below is the full list of all 21 officials under sanctions for their role in the take-over of control of Crimea by Russia. Name Identifying Reasons Date of information listing 1. Sergey Valeryevich d.o.b. 26.11.1972 Aksyonov was elected "Prime Minister of Crimea" * Aksyonov in the Crimean Verkhovna Rada on 27 February 2014 in the presence of pro-Russian gunmen. His "election" was decreed unconstitutional by Oleksandr Turchynov on 1 March. He actively lobbied for the "referendum" of 16 March 2014. 2. Vladimir Andreevich d.o.b. 19.03.1967 As speaker of the Supreme Council of the * Konstantinov Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Konstantinov played a relevant role in the decisions taken by the Verkhovna Rada concerning the "referendum" against territorial integrity of Ukraine and called on voters to cast votes in favour of Crimean Independence. 3. Rustam Ilmirovich d.o.b. 15.08.1976 As Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of * Temirgaliev Crimea, Temirgaliev played a relevant role in the decisions taken by the Verkhovna Rada concerning the "referendum" against territorial integrity of Ukraine. He lobbied actively for integration of Crimea into the Russian Federation. 4. Deniz Valentinovich d.o.b. 15.07.1974 Berezovskiy was appointed commander of the * Berezovskiy Ukrainian Navy on 1 March 2014 and swore an oath to the Crimean armed force, thereby breaking his oath. The Prosecutor-General's Office of Ukraine launched an investigation against him for high treason. 5. Aleksei d.o.b. 13.06.1961 Chaliy became "Mayor of Sevastopol" by popular * Mikhailovich Chaliy acclamation on 23 February 2014 and accepted this "vote". He actively campaigned for Sevastopol to become a separate entity of the Russian Federation following a referendum on 16 March 2014. 6. Pyotr Anatoliyovych Zima was appointed as the new head of the Crimean * Zima Security Service (SBU) on 3 March 2014 by "Prime Minister" Aksyonov and accepted this appointment. He has given relevant information including a database to the Russian Intelligence Service (SBU). This included information on Euro-Maidan activists and human rights defenders of Crimea. He played a relevant role in preventing Ukraine's authorities from controlling the territory of Crimea. On 11 March 2014 the formation of an independent Security Service of Crimea has been proclaimed by former SBU officers of Crimea. 7. Yuriy Zherebtsov Counsellor of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada * of Crimea, one of the leading organizers of the 16 March 2014 "referendum" against Ukraine's territorial integrity. 8. Sergey Pavlovych d.o.b. 28.03.1953 Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada; Tsekov * Tsekov initiated together with Sergey Aksyonov the unlawful dismissal of the government of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (ARC). He drew into this endeavour Vladimir Konstantinov, threatening him with his dismissal. He publicly recognized that the MPs from Crimea were the initiators of inviting Russian soldiers to take over Verkhovna Rada of Crimea. He was one of the first Crimean Leaders to ask in public for annexation of Crimea to Russia. 9. Ozerov, Viktor d.o.b. 5.1.1958 Chairman of the Security and Defense Committee of * Alekseevich in Abakan, the Federation Council of the Russian Federation. Khakassia On 1 March 2014 Ozerov, on behalf of the Security and Defense Committee of the Federation Council, publicly supported in the Federation Council the deployment of Russian forces in Ukraine. 10 Dzhabarov, Vladimir d.o.b. 29.9.1952 First Deputy-Chairman of the International * . Michailovich Affairs Committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation. On 1 March 2014 Dzhabarov, on behalf of the International Affairs Committee of the Federation Council, publicly supported in the Federation Council the deployment of Russian forces in Ukraine. 11 Klishas, Andrei d.o.b. 9.11.1972 Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Law * . Aleksandrovich in Sverdlovsk of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation. On 1 March 2014 Klishas publicly supported in the Federation Council the deployment of Russian forces in Ukraine. In public statements Klishas sought to justify a Russian military intervention in Ukraine by claiming that "the Ukrainian President supports the appeal of the Crimean authorities to the President of the Russian Federation on landing an all-encompassing assistance in defense of the citizens of Crimea". 12 Ryzhkov, Nikolai d.o.b. 28.9.1929 Member of the Committee for federal issues, * . Ivanovich in Duleevka, regional politics and the North of the Federation Donetsk region, Council of the Russian Federation. Ukrainian SSR On 1 March 2014 Ryzhkov publicly supported in the Federation Council the deployment of Russian forces in Ukraine. 13 Bushmin, Evgeni d.o.b. 4.10.1958 Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the * . Viktorovich in Lopatino, Russian Federation. Sergachiisky On 1 March 2014 Bushmin publicly supported in the region, RSFSR Federation Council the deployment of Russian forces in Ukraine. 14 Totoonov, Aleksandr d.o.b. 3.3.1957 Member of the Committee on culture, science, and * . Borisovich in Ordzhonikidze, information of the Federation Council of the North Ossetia Russian Federation. On 1 March 2014 Totoonov publicly supported in the Federation Council the deployment of Russian forces in Ukraine. 15 Panteleev, Oleg d.o.b. 21.7.1952 First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on * . Evgenevich in Zhitnikovskoe, Parliamentary Issues. Kurgan region On 1 March 2014 Panteleev publicly supported in the Federation Council the deployment of Russian forces in Ukraine. 16 Mironov, Sergei d.o.b. 14.2.1953 Member of the Council of the State Duma; Leader * . Mikhailovich in Pushkin, of Fair Russia faction in the Duma of the Russian Leningrad region Federation. Initiator of the bill allowing Russian Federation to admit in its composition, under the pretext of protection of Russian citizens, territories of a foreign country without a consent of that country or of an international treaty. 17 Zheleznyak, Sergei d.o.b. 30.7.1970 Deputy Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian * . Vladimirovich in St Petersburg Federation. (former Actively supporting use of Russian Armed Forces Leningrad) in Ukraine and annexation of Crimea. He led personally the demonstration in support of the use of Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. 18 Slutski, Leonid d.o.b. 4.01.1968 Chairman of the Commonwealth of Independent * . Eduardovich in scow States (CIS) Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation (member of the LDPR). Actively supporting use of Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine and annexation of Crimea. 19 Vitko, Aleksandr d.o.b. 13.9.1961 Commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Vice-Admiral. * . Viktorovich in Vitebsk Responsible for commanding Russian forces that (Belarusian SSR) have occupied Ukrainian sovereign territory. 20 Sidorov, Anatoliy Commander, Russia's Western Military District, * . Alekseevich units of which are deployed in Crimea. Commander of Russia's Western Military District, units of which are deployed in Crimea. He is responsible for part of the Russian military presence in Crimea which is undermining the sovereignty of the Ukraine and assisted the Crimean authorities in preventing public demonstrations against moves towards a referendum and incorporation into Russia. 21 Galkin, Aleksandr Russia's Southern Military District, forces of * . which are in Crimea; the Black Sea Fleet comes under Galkin's command; much of the force movement into Crimea has come through the Southern Military District. Commander of Russia's Southern Military District ("SMD"). SMD forces are deployed in Crimea. He is responsible for part of the Russian military presence in Crimea which is undermining the sovereignty of the Ukraine and assisted the Crimean authorities in preventing public demonstrations against moves towards a referendum and incorporation into Russia. Additionally the Black Sea Fleet falls within the District's control.  (Reporting By Luke Baker; Editing by Kevin Liffey)