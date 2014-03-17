FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-EU sanctions list includes Russian commanders, Crimea PM
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-EU sanctions list includes Russian commanders, Crimea PM

Reuters Staff

16 Min Read

(Corrects Leonid Slutski's title in first paragraph to ... chairman of the Russian Duma's committee on
the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) from ... Chairman of the Commonwealth of Independent States)
    BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - The list of officials subject to European Union sanctions includes
three senior Russian commanders, the prime minister of Crimea, the chairman of the Russian Duma's
committee on the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and other senior officials.
    The officials will be subject to EU visa bans and asset freezes.
    Below is the full list of all 21 officials under sanctions for their role in the take-over of control
of Crimea by Russia.
    
            Name             Identifying                          Reasons                        Date of
                             information                                                         listing
 1.  Sergey Valeryevich   d.o.b. 26.11.1972  Aksyonov was elected "Prime Minister of Crimea"    *
     Aksyonov                                in the Crimean Verkhovna Rada on 27 February 2014  
                                             in the presence of pro-Russian gunmen. His         
                                             "election" was decreed unconstitutional by         
                                             Oleksandr Turchynov on 1 March. He actively        
                                             lobbied for the "referendum" of 16 March 2014.     
 2.  Vladimir Andreevich  d.o.b. 19.03.1967  As speaker of the Supreme Council of the           *
     Konstantinov                            Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Konstantinov        
                                             played a relevant role in the decisions taken by   
                                             the Verkhovna Rada concerning the "referendum"     
                                             against territorial integrity of Ukraine and       
                                             called on voters to cast votes in favour of        
                                             Crimean Independence.                              
 3.  Rustam Ilmirovich    d.o.b. 15.08.1976  As Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of  *
     Temirgaliev                             Crimea, Temirgaliev played a relevant role in the  
                                             decisions taken by the Verkhovna Rada concerning   
                                             the "referendum" against territorial integrity of  
                                             Ukraine. He lobbied actively for integration of    
                                             Crimea into the Russian Federation.                
 4.  Deniz Valentinovich  d.o.b. 15.07.1974  Berezovskiy was appointed commander of the         *
     Berezovskiy                             Ukrainian Navy on 1 March 2014 and swore an oath   
                                             to the Crimean armed force, thereby breaking his   
                                             oath. The Prosecutor-General's Office of Ukraine   
                                             launched an investigation against him for high     
                                             treason.                                           
 5.  Aleksei              d.o.b. 13.06.1961  Chaliy became "Mayor of Sevastopol" by popular     *
     Mikhailovich Chaliy                     acclamation on 23 February 2014 and accepted this  
                                             "vote". He actively campaigned for Sevastopol to   
                                             become a separate entity of the Russian            
                                             Federation following a referendum on 16 March      
                                             2014.                                              
 6.  Pyotr Anatoliyovych                     Zima was appointed as the new head of the Crimean  *
     Zima                                    Security Service (SBU) on 3 March 2014 by "Prime   
                                             Minister" Aksyonov and accepted this appointment.  
                                             He has given relevant information including a      
                                             database to the Russian Intelligence Service       
                                             (SBU). This included information on Euro-Maidan    
                                             activists and human rights defenders of Crimea.    
                                             He played a relevant role in preventing Ukraine's  
                                             authorities from controlling the territory of      
                                             Crimea.                                            
                                             On 11 March 2014 the formation of an independent   
                                             Security Service of Crimea has been proclaimed by  
                                             former SBU officers of Crimea.                     
 7.  Yuriy Zherebtsov                        Counsellor of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada    *
                                             of Crimea, one of the leading organizers of the    
                                             16 March 2014 "referendum" against Ukraine's       
                                             territorial integrity.                             
 8.  Sergey Pavlovych     d.o.b. 28.03.1953  Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada; Tsekov         *
     Tsekov                                  initiated together with Sergey Aksyonov the        
                                             unlawful dismissal of the government of the        
                                             Autonomous Republic of Crimea (ARC). He drew into  
                                             this endeavour Vladimir Konstantinov, threatening  
                                             him with his dismissal. He publicly recognized     
                                             that the MPs from Crimea were the initiators of    
                                             inviting Russian soldiers to take over Verkhovna   
                                             Rada of Crimea. He was one of the first Crimean    
                                             Leaders to ask in public for annexation of Crimea  
                                             to Russia.                                         
 9.  Ozerov, Viktor       d.o.b. 5.1.1958    Chairman of the Security and Defense Committee of  *
     Alekseevich          in Abakan,         the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.  
                          Khakassia          On 1 March 2014 Ozerov, on behalf of the Security  
                                             and Defense Committee of the Federation Council,   
                                             publicly supported in the Federation Council the   
                                             deployment of Russian forces in Ukraine.           
 10  Dzhabarov, Vladimir  d.o.b. 29.9.1952   First Deputy-Chairman of the International         *
 .   Michailovich                            Affairs Committee of the Federation Council of     
                                             the Russian Federation.                            
                                             On 1 March 2014 Dzhabarov, on behalf of the        
                                             International Affairs Committee of the Federation  
                                             Council, publicly supported in the Federation      
                                             Council the deployment of Russian forces in        
                                             Ukraine.                                           
 11  Klishas, Andrei      d.o.b. 9.11.1972   Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Law    *
 .   Aleksandrovich       in Sverdlovsk      of the Federation Council of the Russian           
                                             Federation.                                        
                                             On 1 March 2014 Klishas publicly supported in the  
                                             Federation Council the deployment of Russian       
                                             forces in Ukraine. In public statements Klishas    
                                             sought to justify a Russian military intervention  
                                             in Ukraine by claiming that "the Ukrainian         
                                             President supports the appeal of the Crimean       
                                             authorities to the President of the Russian        
                                             Federation on landing an all-encompassing          
                                             assistance in defense of the citizens of Crimea".  
 12  Ryzhkov, Nikolai     d.o.b. 28.9.1929   Member of the Committee for federal issues,        *
 .   Ivanovich            in Duleevka,       regional politics and the North of the Federation  
                          Donetsk region,    Council of the Russian Federation.                 
                          Ukrainian SSR      On 1 March 2014 Ryzhkov publicly supported in the  
                                             Federation Council the deployment of Russian       
                                             forces in Ukraine.                                 
 13  Bushmin, Evgeni      d.o.b. 4.10.1958   Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the    *
 .   Viktorovich          in Lopatino,       Russian Federation.                                
                          Sergachiisky       On 1 March 2014 Bushmin publicly supported in the  
                          region, RSFSR      Federation Council the deployment of Russian       
                                             forces in Ukraine.                                 
 14  Totoonov, Aleksandr  d.o.b. 3.3.1957    Member of the Committee on culture, science, and   *
 .   Borisovich           in Ordzhonikidze,  information of the Federation Council of the       
                          North Ossetia      Russian Federation.                                
                                             On 1 March 2014 Totoonov publicly supported in     
                                             the Federation Council the deployment of Russian   
                                             forces in Ukraine.                                 
 15  Panteleev, Oleg      d.o.b. 21.7.1952   First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on          *
 .   Evgenevich           in Zhitnikovskoe,  Parliamentary Issues.                              
                          Kurgan region      On 1 March 2014 Panteleev publicly supported in    
                                             the Federation Council the deployment of Russian   
                                             forces in Ukraine.                                 
 16  Mironov, Sergei      d.o.b. 14.2.1953   Member of the Council of the State Duma; Leader    *
 .   Mikhailovich         in Pushkin,        of Fair Russia faction in the Duma of the Russian  
                          Leningrad region   Federation.                                        
                                             Initiator of the bill allowing Russian Federation  
                                             to admit in its composition, under the pretext of  
                                             protection of Russian citizens, territories of a   
                                             foreign country without a consent of that country  
                                             or of an international treaty.                     
 17  Zheleznyak, Sergei   d.o.b. 30.7.1970   Deputy Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian    *
 .   Vladimirovich        in St Petersburg   Federation.                                        
                          (former            Actively supporting use of Russian Armed Forces    
                          Leningrad)         in Ukraine and annexation of Crimea. He led        
                                             personally the demonstration in support of the     
                                             use of Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.            
 18  Slutski, Leonid      d.o.b. 4.01.1968   Chairman of the Commonwealth of Independent        *
 .   Eduardovich          in scow          States (CIS) Committee of the State Duma of the    
                                             Russian Federation (member of the LDPR).           
                                             Actively supporting use of Russian Armed Forces    
                                             in Ukraine and annexation of Crimea.               
 19  Vitko, Aleksandr     d.o.b. 13.9.1961   Commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Vice-Admiral.    *
 .   Viktorovich          in Vitebsk         Responsible for commanding Russian forces that     
                          (Belarusian SSR)   have occupied Ukrainian sovereign territory.       
 20  Sidorov, Anatoliy                       Commander, Russia's Western Military District,     *
 .   Alekseevich                             units of which are deployed in Crimea.             
                                             Commander of Russia's Western Military District,   
                                             units of which are deployed in Crimea. He is       
                                             responsible for part of the Russian military       
                                             presence in Crimea which is undermining the        
                                             sovereignty of the Ukraine and assisted the        
                                             Crimean authorities in preventing public           
                                             demonstrations against moves towards a referendum  
                                             and incorporation into Russia.                     
 21  Galkin, Aleksandr                       Russia's Southern Military District, forces of     *
 .                                           which are in Crimea; the Black Sea Fleet comes     
                                             under Galkin's command; much of the force          
                                             movement into Crimea has come through the          
                                             Southern Military District.                        
                                             Commander of Russia's Southern Military District   
                                             ("SMD"). SMD forces are deployed in Crimea. He is  
                                             responsible for part of the Russian military       
                                             presence in Crimea which is undermining the        
                                             sovereignty of the Ukraine and assisted the        
                                             Crimean authorities in preventing public           
                                             demonstrations against moves towards a referendum  
                                             and incorporation into Russia. Additionally the    
                                             Black Sea Fleet falls within the District's        
                                             control.                                           
 

    

 (Reporting By Luke Baker; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.