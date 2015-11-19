FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says it's received letter from EU's Juncker on closer trade ties
November 19, 2015

Kremlin says it's received letter from EU's Juncker on closer trade ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it had received a letter to President Vladimir Putin from European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, suggesting closer trade ties between the EU and a Russian-led economic bloc once a ceasefire is implemented in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told journalists on a conference call that the correlation between the closer trade ties and ceasefire in Ukraine “is unlikely to be relevant and hardly possible” because Moscow believes that Kiev is not ready to comply with a peace agreement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrew Roche)

