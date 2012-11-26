EU tells WTO of Russia's "surge of protectionist measures"

GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia has recently taken “a surge of protectionist measures”, some of which break the global trade rules, the European Union said on Monday, citing in particular a ban on imports of live animals from the EU and a recycling fee on imported vehicles.

“There are also a number of other areas where the EU has questions or doubts about the faithful implementation of Russia’s obligations under the WTO,” an EU diplomat told a meeting of the World Trade Organization’s Goods Council, according to a transcript provided to Reuters.