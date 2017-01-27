EU scrapes a win in WTO row over Russian duties on vans

GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The European Union scored a few legal hits against Russia in a World Trade Organization ruling on Friday, having launched a challenge in May 2014 against Russian anti-dumping duties on German and Italian light commercial vehicles.

But the panel of WTO adjudicators, whose ruling can be appealed, threw out many of the EU's arguments. Russia had imposed duties of 29.6 percent on German van imports and 23 percent on imports from Italy in 2013, claiming that they were unfairly priced to undermine Russian producers. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)