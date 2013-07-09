EU hits Russia with first WTO dispute over car levy - diplomats

GENEVA/BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - The European Union will launch the first trade dispute against Russia at the World Trade Organization later on Tuesday, challenging Moscow’s car recycling levy, diplomats said.

“We gave Russia until July 1 to lift these recycling fees and it failed to do so, so that is why we are taking this to the WTO. Hopefully this can be resolved quickly. It is important that Russia, as a WTO member, plays by global trade rules,” an EU diplomat said. (Reporting by Tom Miles and Robin Emmott; Editing by Alison Williams)