BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, will charge Samsung very soon in an antitrust patent case, the EU’s competition chief Joaquin Almunia said on Thursday.

The EU competition watchdog is now investigating whether Samsung’s use of injunctions against Apple breached antitrust rules. “We will issue a statement of objections very soon,” Almunia said, referring to the EU Commission’s charge sheet.