EU charges Samsung with abuse of sector-essential telecom patent
December 21, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

EU charges Samsung with abuse of sector-essential telecom patent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission charged Samsung Electronics on Friday with abusing its dominant position in seeking to bar rival Apple from using a patent deemed essential to mobile phone use.

The Commission sent a “statement of objections” to the South Korean group, with its preliminary view that Samsung was not acting fairly.

“Intellectual property rights are an important cornerstone of the single market. However, such rights should not be misused when they are essential to implement industry standards, which bring huge benefits to businesses and consumers alike,” Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in statement.

