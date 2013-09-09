EU regulators tell Samsung to offer more to end antitrust case

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - European Union regulators have told Samsung Electronics to offer more concessions to settle EU charges that its use of patent lawsuits against rival Apple breached antitrust rules after a first offer fell short.

If Samsung fails to allay the European Commission’s concerns, it could face a fine of as much as $18.3 billion or 10 percent of its 2012 revenues.

Samsung and Apple, the world’s top two smartphone makers by volume and sales, are locked in patent disputes in at least 10 countries as they vie for control of the lucrative and fast-growing mobile market.

“The Commission can confirm that Samsung has submitted proposals, the Commission has assessed them and asked Samsung to improve them,” EU spokesman Jonathan Todd said. He did not provide details.

Reuters reported on June 25 that Samsung was in early talks with the EU antitrust regulator to settle the case. Samsung did not immediately comment on the issue.

Samsung found itself under regulatory fire last year when it sought injunctions in several EU countries in 2011 against Apple’s use of its patents for a mobile telephony standard.

The Commission said such actions against companies willing to pay for use of the patents on fair and reasonable terms was anti-competitive.

The Commission also charged Google’s Motorola Mobility with a similar offence in May.