EU says Samsung offers to stop patent lawsuits
October 17, 2013 / 10:13 AM / 4 years ago

EU says Samsung offers to stop patent lawsuits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics has offered to stop taking rivals to court over patent disputes in order to end an antitrust investigation, EU regulators said on Thursday.

“Samsung has offered to abstain from seeking injunctions for mobile SEPs (standard essential patents) for a period of five years against any company that agrees to a particular licensing framework,” the European Commission said in a statement.

It said interested parties have a month to comment on Samsung’s proposal. Samsung’s move is an attempt to prevent a possible fine that could reach $18.3 billion. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John O‘Donnell)

