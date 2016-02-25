FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Parliament calls for Saudi arms embargo
February 25, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

European Parliament calls for Saudi arms embargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The European Parliament called on the European Union to impose an arms embargo against Saudi Arabia on Thursday, saying Britain, France and other EU governments should no longer sell weapons to a country accused of targeting civilians in Yemen.

EU lawmakers voted 359 in favour, 212 against and with 31 abstentions for the formal call for an EU arms embargo.

Although the vote is not legally binding, lawmakers hope it will pressure the European Union to act.

Nearly 6,000 people have been killed in Yemen since Saudi-led forces began military operations in Yemen in March last year, according to the United Nations. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

