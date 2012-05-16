FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Finmin: Commission should become EU govt
May 16, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

German Finmin: Commission should become EU govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AACHEN, Germany, May 16 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble proposed on Wednesday a shakeup of the European Union’s institutional machinery, saying the executive Commission should become a government for the crisis-ridden bloc.

The euro zone debt crisis has revived calls in some quarters for much closer European integration, including harmonised tax and spending policies, anathema to Eurosceptics, especially in Britain, which is in the EU but not the euro.

“I would be for the further development of the European Commission into a government. I am for the election of a European president,” Schaeuble told an academic event in the German town of Aachen.

Schaeuble is known as one of the most pro-European ministers in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right coalition.

