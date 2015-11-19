European Commission says has no formal proposal on "mini-Schengen" idea

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has received no formal proposals regarding the creation of a “mini-Schengen” zone within the existing passport-free area, a Commission spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“We’ve received no formal proposals to this regard,” the spokeswoman said when asked to comment on reports that the Netherlands has floated such an idea.

“Tomorrow member states will have the opportunity at the level of the ministers of the interior to discuss the controls at our external borders and discuss measures in addressing the terrorist threat.” (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)