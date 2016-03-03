Left-wing groups delay EU agreement on sharing air passengers' details

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - Opposition from left-wing groups has delayed a final vote on a law that would give security forces across the European Union access to the data of airline passengers, a proposal that has been stalled for years over privacy concerns.

Sharing details of the identities of air passengers and their flight records has been at the centre of fierce debate among lawmakers at the European Parliament with some arguing it is key to fighting terrorism and others concerned that people’s privacy could be infringed.

A number of left-wing groups including the Socialists, Liberals and Greens, have now blocked formal discussion of the proposed legislation next week, effectively delaying a final vote, the group of Conservative lawmakers said on Thursday.

The European Parliament and EU member states clinched an agreement on the proposal last December after Islamist militant attacks in Paris strengthened the hand of France and other governments in pressing lawmakers.

“The leaders of the left-wing groups in the European Parliament have played games with this proposal from day one,” Timothy Kirkhope, a Conservative member of the European Parliament who has steered the legislation, said, describing the proposed law as a “critical counter-terrorism tool”.

The deal agreed last year foresees data - including passengers’ identities and flight details, contact information, travel agents and means of payment - being made available to other EU countries’ security agencies for six months and stored and available under stricter rules for a further 4-1/2 years.