Bundesbank plays down terrorism links of 500-euro note

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bundesbank mounted a strong defence of the 500-euro note on Thursday, disputing assertions that scrapping it would help tackle terrorism and warning that this could instead see a little bit of “freedom” die.

The European Central Bank has said it is considering ditching the 500-euro note because its high denomination makes it easier for criminals who want to stash or transport large amounts of cash.

“I have my doubts that terrorists or other criminals can really be stopped from doing anything illegal by introducing a cash limit or getting rid of bigger denominations,” Carl-Ludwig Thiele, Bundesbank board member in charge of cash issues, said at an event organised by the London School of Economics’ German Society.

“We also should ask ourselves: what sort of an understanding of government forms the basis of these proposals? Citizens should not be put under general suspicion,” Thiele said.

“If you start to tackle such fundamental rules, one should watch out for risks and side effects, and should keep in mind that freedom always dies bit by bit.”

But the idea of doing away with the 500-euro note - which is more than five times the value of the largest U.S. note, $100 -has caused grumbles in Germany, whose people still favour cash. Europe’s largest economy had a roughly equivalent 1,000-deutschemark note before the introduction of the euro.

On Feb. 12, the head of the euro zone group of finance ministers said the ECB should make proposals on how to reduce security risks linked to the 500-euro note.

The request came amid an EU clampdown on all means of payment that may be used to finance terrorist acts. It was triggered by the attacks in Paris last November by Islamic State militants that killed 130 people.

There has been debate over whether calls for abolishing the 500-euro note is part of an ECB strategy to make it harder to hoard cash as it takes euro zone interest rates into negative territory and banks mull charging customers on their savings. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Heinrich)