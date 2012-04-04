FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU absolves France's Sernam from repaying 642 mln euros
April 4, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 6 years ago

EU absolves France's Sernam from repaying 642 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 4 (Reuters) - French logistics company Sernam, a former unit of rail company SNCF, will not have to repay 642 million euros in state aid after French authorities pledged not to transfer the burden to buyers of Sernam assets, EU regulators said on Wednesday.

The European Commission had last month ordered Sernam to pay back the restructuring aid granted by French authorities over the last decade, saying the support gave the company an unfair advantage in breach of EU state aid rules.

The EU watchdog said French authorities subsequently notified the Commission that potential buyers of certain Sernam assets would not be obliged to repay the funds.

Sernam will be eventually be wound down once parts of its assets have been sold off, which will remove what the Commission sees as a distortion of competition. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

