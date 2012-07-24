EU regulators to charge Servier, Lundbeck over generics -sources

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are to charge French drugmaker Servier and Danish peer Lundbeck in two separate cases this week related to blocking the entry of cheaper generic medicines into the market, three people familiar with the cases said.

The move, the first by the European Commission against “pay-for-delay” deals between brand-name companies and their generic competitors since a high-profile inquiry into the sector in 2009, could lead to hefty fines.

The EU regulators are likely to send statements of objections stating their concerns to Servier and Lundbeck in their respective cases in coming days, the people said on Tuesday.

The Commission, which acts as competition regulator across the European Union, began an investigation into Servier in July 2009, concerned that deals with several generic drug companies may have blocked the entry of cardiovascular medicine perindopril into the EU market.

It also opened a separate investigation into Lundbeck in January 2010, on suspicion that the Danish company might have done the same with its anti-depressant drug citalopram.