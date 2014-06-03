EU antitrust regulators will not probe Maersk alliance

BRUSSELS, June 3 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have not found any anti-competitive impact relating to an alliance of world No. 1 container shipping company AP Moller-Maersk with two of its peers, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

“At this stage, the Commission does not intend to open proceedings in relation to P3 or G6,” said Antoine Colombani, Commission spokesman for competition policy, referring to two shipping alliances, one of which was formed by Maersk.

“The Commission will follow market developments and will remain vigilant as regards any risks for competition that may arise from the implementation of P3 or G6. The Commission will consider intervening if necessary,” he said.

Maersk unveiled the proposed tie-up with Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and France’s CMA CGM in March -- called the P3.

The P3 alliance agreed to pool about 250 ships which will operate on three trade routes: Asia-Europe, trans-Pacific and trans-Atlantic.

The G6 is made up of German peer Hapag-Lloyd, APL, Hyundai Merchant Marine, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Nippon Yusen Kaisha and Orient Overseas Container Line. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)