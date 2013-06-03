FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU watchdog says shortselling rules need changing
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 4 years

EU watchdog says shortselling rules need changing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - The European Union’s rules to stop abusive short-selling of banking shares and bets on falls in government bonds have improved market transparency but changes are needed to the seven-month old law, the bloc’s market watchdog said on Monday.

The European Securities and Markets Authority said the rules, rushed through at the height of the euro zone debt crisis to take effect last November, have had some positive effects.

“However, ESMA is advising the European Commission to consider adjusting a number of aspects in the regulation that do not alter its main elements,” the watchdog’s chairman, Steven Maijoor, said in a statem.

Short-selling is a bet on stock or bond prices falling. The seller borrows the securities first, sells them on loan and seeks to buy them back at a lower price to pocket a profit.

The EU’s first set of bloc-wide rules to curb short-selling was prompted by politicians who accused hedge funds of exacerbating the euro zone debt crisis by betting on falls in Greek and other government debt prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.