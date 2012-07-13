EU charges four traders in suspected shrimp cartel

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had detailed its charges against four European traders of North Sea shrimps it believed may have formed a cartel, colluding on prices and dividing up markets.

The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the 27-member European Union, did not identify the firms involved, but said its investigation centred on markets in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

The charges, set out in a “statement of objections”, stem from investigations resulting from raids on several North Sea shrimp producers in March 2009. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)