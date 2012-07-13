UPDATE 1-EU charges four traders in suspected shrimp cartel

(Adds details, comment)

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had detailed its charges against four European traders of North Sea shrimps it believed may have formed a cartel, colluding on prices and dividing up markets.

The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the 27-member European Union, did not identify the firms involved, but said its investigation centred on markets in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

The charges, set out in a “statement of objections”, stem from investigations resulting from raids on several North Sea shrimp producers in March 2009.

Dutch firms Heiploeg, Klaas Puul and Telson, as well as German company De Beer, told Reuters they had been visited by Commission inspectors in 2009. But all four said they had not been informed by the EU competition watchdog if they would be subject to further investigation.

Claus Ubl of the German Association of Fisheries said low shrimp prices had been an issue in recent years.

"If there has been collusion on prices, and if this was the reason for the drastic drop in shrimp prices which sparked last year's protests (by shrimp fishers), then this is a major problem for the sector," he said.