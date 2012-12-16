FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU, Singapore conclude free trade negotiations
December 16, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

EU, Singapore conclude free trade negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Union and Singapore agreed terms of a free trade agreement (FTA) on Sunday, a deal that will further open up the Asian country’s markets for financial services and make it easier for European automakers to export there.

“EU-Singapore FTA negotiations concluded on handshake,” between the Singapore trade minister and the European Union trade commissioner, EU trade spokesman John Clancy said in a twitter message.

The completion of negotiations means that EU member states will likely sign an agreement after technical procedures have been completed, adding to the bloc’s growing roster of free trade deals around the world.

