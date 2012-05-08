EU says Slovak Telekom may have breached antitrust rules

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - European antitrust regulators have charged Slovak Telekom and its parent, Deutsche Telekom AG , for possible breaches of regulations in the wholesale broadband market in Slovakia.

The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the European Union, said Slovak Telekom may have refused to supply unbundled access to its networks and wholesale services to competitors and so abused its dominant market position.

It said the company may also have charged unfair wholesale prices to rivals, in breach of EU antitrust rules.

The Commission said that Deutsche Telekom, with a 51 percent stake in Slovak Telekom, “may be liable for the conduct of its subsidiary”.

“...Alternative operators have experienced unreasonable and burdensome technical and commercial terms proposed by Slovak Telekom,” the statement said.

The groups have three months to reply to the charges, detailed by the Commission in what it calls a statement of objections. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore and Rex Merrifield)