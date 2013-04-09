FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Slovenia's Bratusek says 2015 too early for balanced budget
April 9, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Slovenia's Bratusek says 2015 too early for balanced budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds code)

BRUSSELS, April 9 (Reuters) - It is too optimistic to expect Slovenia to reach a balanced budget by 2015, the country’s prime minister said on Tuesday.

“I personally have a problem with the fact that the date 2015 is mentioned in the constitution for the final consolidation of Slovenian public finances,” Alenka Bratusek told journalists after meeting the President of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso.

“I think this is too optimistic regarding the current economic situation and the current level of the deficit. But the consolidation of public finances is certainly one of our three priorities.” She also said that fresh capital for the country’s banks would be one of her government’s first steps. (writing by John O‘Donnell)

