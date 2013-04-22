FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-EU regulators say smart card chipmakers may have been in cartel
April 22, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-EU regulators say smart card chipmakers may have been in cartel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to smart card sted smart cart)

BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - A group of smart card chipmakers may have taken part in a cartel to keep prices high in breach of EU antitrust rules, the European Commission said on Monday.

The EU competition authority said in a statement it had sent a statement of objections setting out its concerns to the companies. It did not identify the firms.

The case started in January 2009 with raids on companies in several EU countries.

Infineon Technologies and NXP Semiconductors have previously said they are cooperating with the Commission’s investigation.

Japan’s Renesas Technology - a joint venture between Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric, and STMicroelectronics have confirmed the regulatory raids. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
