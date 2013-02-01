FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2013 / 11:29 AM / in 5 years

EU regulators want to examine Dutch SNS Reaal rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dutch authorities will have to notify EU antitrust regulators about the 3.7 billion euro ($5 billion) rescue of bank and insurance group SNS Reaal, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Friday.

“We are in contact with the Dutch government over the support for SNS Reaal. This should be notified to the Commission,” Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for competition policy at the EU executive, told a daily briefing.

The Commission’s state aid regulators examine sizeable amounts of aid or funding provided by EU governments, to ensure it does not distort competition by giving aided companies an unfair advantage. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

