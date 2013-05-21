FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
May 21, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

EU not coordinating with Washington on China solar dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Europe’s top trade official said on Tuesday there were no coordinated talks with the United States to negotiate an end to a trade dispute with China over the dumping of solar panels onto their respective markets.

The European Union has until June 5 to decide whether or not to impose duties averaging 47 percent on Chinese manufactured solar panels. The United States has already imposed duties of about 30 percent on Chinese manufacturers.

“We do not have a common battle plan. We have not discussed it,” EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht told a meeting of New York finance, business and academic communities sponsored by the European American Chamber of Commerce and the State University of New York. “We have not teamed up. We have not done so.”

De Gucht was responding to a New York Times report that said the United States and the European Union have each decided to negotiate settlements with China to resolve anti-dumping and countervailing duty cases against Chinese solar products.

Earlier, in response to a question from Reuters, De Gucht said: “We have a similar problem, but there are no templates for finding equitable solutions. We have not had consultations yet between us on this matter.” (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
