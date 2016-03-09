UPDATE 1-EU executive warns Spain it must step up deficit reduction efforts

* Commission calls on Spain to bring action plan by end April

* Spanish parties given until May 2 to form a new government (Adds more details, background)

By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS, March 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission warned Spain on Wednesday it needed to increase its efforts to cut its budget deficit to meet targets set by EU finance ministers in 2013 and report back to the EU executive arm on its plan of action by the end of April.

However, the warning is unlikely to be heeded for now, because Spain still does not have a government after inconclusive elections in December.

As Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez failed to win enough support last Friday, Spanish parties have until May 2 to reach a parliamentary majority and form a government or the lower house will be dissolved and a new election called.

EU finance ministers, called the Council, set Spain a deadline for this year to bring its nominal budget deficit below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of GDP to 2.8 percent.

“The projected deficit above the 3 percent of GDP reference value in 2016 according to the Commission 2016 winter forecast points to a risk of non-compliance with the deadline to correct the excessive deficit,” the Commission said in a statement.

EU ministers also asked for Spain to shrink its structural gap, a measure which excludes the effects of the business cycle on revenues and spending as well as one-offs.

“Spain should step up efforts to ensure compliance with the Council Recommendation of 21 June 2013,” the Commission said.

The Commission’s forecast from last month shows that, without policy change, Spain will have a nominal gap of 3.6 percent this year.

Instead of cutting its structural deficit by 0.8 and 1.2 percent respectively in 2015 and 2016, Spain increased it last year by 0.8 percent. The Commission has also forecast a further 0.1 percent rise to 2.6 percent of GDP this year, unless policies change.

Under new powers granted to the Commission in 2013, the EU executive arm can issue a warning to a country that it suspects will miss its deficit reduction targets and set a date by which the government has to act.

Like all other EU countries, Spain is obliged to send the Commission a plan to improve its public finances for the next three years -- in the case of euro zone countries called a stability programme -- by the end of April.