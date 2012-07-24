No joint statement exists on EU decisions -France

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - France’s European Affairs Minister Bernard Cazeneuve denied on Tuesday that Spain, Italy and France had called in a joint statement for the swift implementation of decisions made at the last European Union summit.

Spain earlier issued a statement saying the three countries had agreed during talks in Brussels to call for fast action on euro zone aid measures, citing a “worrying gap” between decisions taken at last month’s summit and their implementation.

“This information is untrue,” Cazeneuve told Reuters.