PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici will meet with Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos in Paris on Wednesday, France’s finance ministry said, as fears grow that Spain might require a full-scale bailout.

Earlier on Tuesday, Spain issued a statement saying that during talks between EU affairs ministers in Brussels, France and Italy had backed Spain’s call for fast action on decisions taken at a June summit to help stem the euro zone crisis.