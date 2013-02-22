FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Rehn signals Spain might get more time to cut deficit
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 22, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 5 years

EU's Rehn signals Spain might get more time to cut deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spain has made an effort to cut its structural budget gap and the country’s economic growth turned out weaker than expected, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said, signalling Madrid might get more time to cut its budget gap.

“In the case of Spain, we have to take into account both... the structural fiscal effort undertaken by the government, as well as whether there has been an unexpected growth shortfall,” Rehn told a news conference.

“And in the case of Spain, its seems that the structural fiscal effort has been undertaken and there has been also an unexpected shortfall of growth,” he said.

“But as I said previously we will have to verify this in the coming weeks and months and we will in due course consider whether an extension of the EDP (excessive deficit procedure) deadline is warranted for Spain,” he said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.