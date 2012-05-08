FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain must tackle fiscal consolidation and reforms -Rehn
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2012 / 10:58 AM / 5 years ago

Spain must tackle fiscal consolidation and reforms -Rehn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - Spain must tackle its fiscal problems and purse structural reforms to assure markets it is capable of economic sustainability, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

Asked if Spain should be given an extra year to reach its target of reducing its budget deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2013, Rehn told a news conference:

”Member states with more fiscal space should allow automatic stabilisers to function fully, meanwhile vulnerable member states that have been under close market scrutiny, such as Spain, need to tackle their fiscal challenges as part of confidence-building measures.

“In essence, the road to medium-term economic sustainability goes through immediate, decisive actions in structural reforms and financial stability,” Rehn said.

“For Spain, the key for reinforcing confidence is to tackle the immediate fiscal and financial challenges, especially problems in the savings bank sector and in the spending of regional governments, as well as pursue structural reforms with full determination,” Rehn said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.