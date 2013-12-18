FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German EconMin sees no backpayments after EU green energy probe
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 18, 2013

German EconMin sees no backpayments after EU green energy probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Minister said he was sure firms would not have to make backpayments as a result of an EU investigation into green energy subsidies and exemptions from a surcharge which are granted to energy-intensive industry.

In his first full day in charge of the crucial energy portfolio, Sigmar Gabriel told reporters he would fight to keep exemptions for energy-intensive companies but acknowledged the discounts had recently been applied too broadly.

“I am quite sure there will be no backpayments,” Gabriel said, adding he believed the exemptions planned for next year would be continued. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)

