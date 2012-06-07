Steelmakers say top EU court rejects carbon permits case

BRUSSELS, June 7 (Reuters) - European steelmakers said the European Union’s top court had thrown out their case seeking to change rules on free carbon allowances in the next phase of the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Steel industry body Eurofer confirmed the case had been declared inadmissible by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice.

“We knew it was possible because of the ...rules for going to the court,” Eurofer spokesman Axel Eggert said.

Eurofer launched the case in July last year, challenging the rules that determine how many permits to pollute steelmakers will be granted for free in the next phase of the Emissions Trading Scheme beginning 2013.

It said the rules did not set a fair benchmark for allowing the industry’s most efficient 10 percent of factories to get all their pollution permits at no cost.

“There is no steel company that would get all its allowances for free, because the benchmark is so low,” Eggert said.

He added that steelmakers still had the option to take the case to a national court.

A spokesman for the European Court of Justice said he could not comment on the status of the case, but the court would publish its decision once all parties were notified.

“Of course the Commission is satisfied that the European Court of Justice sided with us,” Commission spokesman Isaac Valero-Ladron said. “It is very positive to see that our solid arguments prevailed.” (Reporting by Barbara Lewis)