FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
EU to decide against provisional duties on hot-rolled steel-sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 5 months ago

EU to decide against provisional duties on hot-rolled steel-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission has decided against imposing duties on hot-rolled steel from Brazil, Iran, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine for now, but could still find they have breached rules on unfair competition, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

The European Commission had no immediate comment.

The EU executive has a deadline of April 7 to announce whether it is imposing provisional duties on the steel after complaints it is being sold into Europe at unfairly low prices that make it hard for EU manufacturers to compete.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Commission had decided against provisional duties, but that is only one step. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Georgina Prodhan; editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.