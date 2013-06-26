EU negotiators agree to end sugar quota regime in 2017

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - European Union negotiators agreed on Wednesday to dismantle the bloc’s system of sugar production quotas from October 2017, as part of wider reforms to the EU’s common agricultural policy (CAP).

“Negotiators have reached a deal to end sugar quotas from 2017 subject to final approval from EU governments and the European Parliament,” said an EU official involved in the talks.

The 45-year-old system of national production quotas and minimum sugar beet prices has been blamed for creating artificial shortages of the sweetener in Europe, and limiting EU exports because of world trade rules on unfair subsidies. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Foo Yun Chee)