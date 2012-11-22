FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Van Rompuy adjourns EU budget summit
November 22, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

EU's Van Rompuy adjourns EU budget summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - European Council President Herman Van Rompuy adjourned a summit of EU leaders to discuss a new seven-year budget early on Friday to allow time for heads of state and government to study a revised set of proposals, officials said.

The officials said EU leaders would gather again at midday (1100 GMT) on Friday to open round-the-table negotiations over the long-term budget, a framework of around 1 trillion euros in spending for the years 2014-2020.

Earlier, Van Rompuy, who chairs EU summits, presented a revised budget plan, keeping overall cuts to around 80 billion euros but trimming the amount he had originally cut from spending on agriculture and funds for poorer EU states.

EU leaders will now study those revised plans overnight and return for negotiations, officials said.

