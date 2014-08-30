EU chooses Polish PM as chairman, Mogherini to run foreign policy

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union leaders chose Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk as the new president of their Council on Saturday and Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini as the bloc’s new foreign policy chief, outgoing European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said.

“The European Council has elected PM Donald Tusk as the next President of the European Council & Euro Summits,” Van Rompuy said on social media site Twitter.

“The European Council has appointed FM Federica Mogherini as the next EU High Representative,” he added. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)