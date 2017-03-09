BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BERLIN, March 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Britain's vote last year to leave the European Union should be a wake-up call for the bloc and reiterated that member states had to be able to press ahead with integration at different speeds.
"We should see Britain's exit from the European Union as a wake-up call despite the many specific factors that played a role for British voters," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
She also reiterated that talks on Brexit could only start once London triggers Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty which starts the divorce talks. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates