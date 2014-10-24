TEXT-Key elements of EU climate deal

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Following are key elements of the deal to curb global warming struck by European Union leaders early on Friday, as given by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy:

- A reduction of at least 40 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. This figure, which refers to the classic 1990 baseline, is binding. About half of the effort takes place within the EU-wide ETS (Emissions Trading System); the other half takes place in the non-ETS sectors, with national, yet tradeable targets.

- Clean energy. We commit to at least 27 percent of renewables in 2030. Here we are talking about a share of total energy consumed and the target is binding at EU level. Currently, the share of renewables stands at about 14 percent.

- Energy savings. We commit to an increase of at least 27 percent in energy efficiency. This figure is indicative and compares to 2030 projections based on current consumption and technology. It will be reviewed by 2020, having in mind an EU level of 30 percent. Energy savings are about changing behaviour and about innovation. Saving energy also is the surest way of reducing our energy dependency.

- Energy linkage. The objective is to have electricity interconnection worth 15 percent by 2030. This means that for each 100 megawatts (MW) it produces, a member state should have the infrastructure to be able to import or export 15 MW. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)