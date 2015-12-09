Germany says it remains opposed to EU deposit guarantee scheme

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany said on Wednesday it remained opposed to European Commission plans for a bank deposit guarantee scheme and vowed to water down a draft for next week’s EU summit which foresees the gradual introduction of such a scheme.

In response to a Reuters story on the draft which suggested Germany had softened its stance, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement: “The German government has made clear its opposition to a European deposit guarantee scheme. In talks today on the draft it repeated this position and it will continue to do so.”

Seibert said the draft had been presented on Wednesday for the first time at ambassadorial level and would be “discussed and reworked” many times before the EU summit on Dec. 17-18. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Noah Barkin)