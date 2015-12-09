FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says it remains opposed to EU deposit guarantee scheme
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Germany says it remains opposed to EU deposit guarantee scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany said on Wednesday it remained opposed to European Commission plans for a bank deposit guarantee scheme and vowed to water down a draft for next week’s EU summit which foresees the gradual introduction of such a scheme.

In response to a Reuters story on the draft which suggested Germany had softened its stance, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement: “The German government has made clear its opposition to a European deposit guarantee scheme. In talks today on the draft it repeated this position and it will continue to do so.”

Seibert said the draft had been presented on Wednesday for the first time at ambassadorial level and would be “discussed and reworked” many times before the EU summit on Dec. 17-18. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.