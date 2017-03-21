FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
EU leaders to meet for special Brexit summit on April 29- EU's Tusk
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 21, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 5 months ago

EU leaders to meet for special Brexit summit on April 29- EU's Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - The European Union's 27 leaders will meet on April 29 to agree their negotiating lines for Brexit talks after London sends in a formal notification that it wants to leave the EU, the chairman of the summit Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

The meeting is a necessary step before the negotiations between Britain and the 27 remaining EU states can start formally.

"I will call a European Council on Saturday, the 29th of April, to adopt the guidelines for the Brexit talks," Tusk told reporters. (Reporting by Waverly Coleville; writing by Jan Strupczewski)

