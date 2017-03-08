FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany doesn't expect EU to demand ECB raises interest rates-official
March 8, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 5 months ago

Germany doesn't expect EU to demand ECB raises interest rates-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Germany does not expect European leaders to make any demands upon European Central Bank President Mario Draghi for higher interest rates at a summit meeting in Brussels on Thursday, a German government official said on Wednesday.

The official also said that Draghi will report to the EU government leaders on his economic outlook and his expectations for further economic reforms in member states.

Draghi will participate in the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday after the ECB Governing Council meeting in Frankfurt, the ECB said last week.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Michelle Martin

