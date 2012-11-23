France says wants change to EU budget rebate system

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - France will continue to push for a change to the European Union’s system of budget rebates for some member states when a new round of talks is held next year, President Francois Hollande said on Friday after a summit broke down with no deal.

Hollande said the summit had enabled differences in positions to be reduced, but he still disagreed with paying so much of the bill for countries like Britain to receive rebate cheques.

“France will continue to push for a change to the way these rebates are calculated and keep asking for all countries to contribute to their payment,” Hollande told a news conference.